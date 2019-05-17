Share:

ISLAMABAD - Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, accompanied by Spanish football coach, called on IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Thursday.

The IPC Secretary and PSB DG were also present there. Besides matters pertaining to mutual interest and prospects of enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in football were discussed. The minister welcomed the guests and said: “Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with Spain. There is a vast room for bilateral cooperation in multidimensional areas including sports and tourism.”

The Ambassador briefed the minister on the sports policy, legislations, mechanism and infrastructure in Spain. He also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in football.