SIALKOT - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sialkot caught an inspector of Environment Protection Department (EPD) red-handed taking bribe from a citizen here on Thursday. According to the ACE, an ACE team arrested accused Rana Fiaz Ahmed red-handed taking Rs20,000 as bribe from a citizen named Sarfraz Ahmed for issuing him an NoC to establish a CNG filling station in Sialkot. The ACE recovered the money from the accused and sent him behind bars after registering a case against him. Further investigation was underway.