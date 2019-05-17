Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as 4 persons including two women sustained serious injuries when the members of an alleged land mafia launched armed assault on a house located at Chacha Village over land dispute, official sources said on Thursday.

The victim house owners also retaliated on which the attackers managed to flee from the scene, they said. The incident took place within limit of Police Station Chontra. The injured were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment, sources said. According to sources, a man Aftab had sold out his land at the hands of a private housing society and also given the management the possession of the land. The management of the private housing society headed by Chaudhry Farrukh and Company also deputed their armed men on the land. They said that the armed men stormed into house of Yasin, who is cousin of Aftab, to get their land evacuated forcefully and opened firing on the inmates. In result, two women and two men sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment. The armed attackers fled from scene after committing the crime while heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and began investigation. The injured were identified as Safia Bibi, Khalid and Raziq (mother and brothers of Yasin). However, the identity of fourth injured woman was not shared by the doctors.

Station House Officer Chonta Malik Naheem, when contacted, confirmed that Chaudhry Farrukh’s men attacked the house of Yasin to grab the land and opened firing on inmates upon showing resistance. He said that 4 family members including 2 women sustained injuries and were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital. He said that the attackers also alleged that 3 of their men maimed due to firing by the house owners.

“We are investigating the matter through different angles and a case would be registered against the attackers on complaint of the victims,” he said. Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf directed traffic wardens to not allow double parking in the bazaars, markets and along roads to avoid traffic rush.

He also asked the wardens to take strict action against the violators and to facilitate the road users. He requested the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police at the wardens are on roads for their service.