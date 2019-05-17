Share:

SWABI : A 14-year-old girl died and 15 others sustained injuries when they received electric shock after an 11000 KV line touched LT (low tension) line due to heavy storm and rainfall in Dewal Garhi Payan in Gadoon Amazai here on Thursday. The incident occurred when 11000 KV high voltage line touched LT line due to heavy storm. A 14-yeat-old girl, daughter of Sayed Wali Shah was killed while 15 others sustained injuries and were shifted to tehsil hospital. The sudden high voltage in LT line also damaged a local school and burnt out refrigerators, fans and other electric appliances at several homes. The school security guard was among the injured. Local people complained that 11000 KV line was passing through in close proximity of LT line and due to heavy storm it touched the LT line causing human and property losses. They demanded of the electricity department to rectify the situation before another fatal incident could take place.