Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors and it is undertaking every possible measure to provide a level playing field to the business community.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore led by Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Acting President FPCCI at Governor House Lahore on Friday, Chaudhry Sarwar appreciated the role being played by the private sector, particularly the FPCCI, in the country’s economic development. He said at present, tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government was committed to improve the economy.

He emphasized that it was an important component of the government’s strategy to reduce trade deficit by curbing import of non-essential and luxury items. The government was also striving to reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of gas at concessional tariff for export-oriented industry, the Governor Punjab added.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting President FPCCI Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said that government should establish a communication channel where FPCCI being the highest and apex body can help policies to formulate business friendly rules and regulations. This in turn can create a business ecosystem which will promote ease of doing business and open new avenues for our youth to have an entrepreneurial mindset.

Abdul Rauf said that it is high time to encourage local industry and reduce imports to give a new direction to the national economy for stability, subsequent growth and progress to pursue a policy of promoting local industries which will provide jobs and export products and to discourage import of finished products.