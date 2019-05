Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar says present government believes in public service and it will lead the country towards prosperity and development.

In a statement in Lahore on Friday, he said those who looted and plundered the country will be made accountable.

The Chief Minister said people have rejected those elements who chanted only hollow slogans.

Usman Buzdar said in past public money was wasted on so called development projects.