Government will impose ban on the use of plastic bags in the Federal Capital territory from 14th August this year.

This was informed to a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Climate Change in Islamabad today (Friday).

The meeting was also informed that rules and regulations to this effect have already been framed.

Progress made so far on the ten billion tree plantation campaign was also discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the electric vehicle policy besides steps being taken to combat smog in Punjab province.