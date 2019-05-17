Share:

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government is determined to overcome current economic challenges through peace-oriented, investment-friendly, development-focused and people-focused strategies.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, who called on him, Imran Khan said Pakistan is ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all sectors of economy.

He appreciated Japan’s role as Pakistan’s key development partner over the years and highlighted areas of investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. The Japanese Ambassador discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. T

he two sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan. The Ambassador assured his country’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan.