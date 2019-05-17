Share:

Islamabad - A grand Iftar party was organised by the Islamian United Students Federation (IUSF) at International Islamic University Islamabad here the other day and invited all the students.

The Iftar party was commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran which is followed by the praise of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in form of ‘Naats’.

The speech on topic of holy month of Ramazan is also delivered by a famous Islamic scholar to the students. There was a spiritual milieu during the prayers session where all supplicated to their Creator and sought the forgiveness for their sins.

There is a huge diversity in the university as the people from across the country as well as the students of various countries are pursuing their higher education . Hence, arranging such Iftar parties congregate all the diversity and create a mutual harmony among Ummah under the umbrella of Islam.

Therefore, such festivities are essential to remove differences and bridge the gaps among the Muslims.