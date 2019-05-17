Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Kelly Osbourne is in a ‘’great place’’ as she prepares to celebrate two years of sobriety.

The 34-year-old television personality admits there was a time where she didn’t think she could do anything if she wasn’t ‘’drunk or high’’ as she was ‘’scared of everything’’.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: ‘’I am [in a great place]. I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life. I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me. Now seeing that I don’t need that and my life is better ... I don’t have any drama in my life. I have accepted the fact that - and I know I have said this throughout my whole life but I really understand it now - that I am not perfect and I am never going to be and I don’t want to be.’’

Last August, Kelly admitted she has been through one of the ‘’hardest years’’ of her life, as she opened up about how she relapsed in her sobriety battle when life became ‘’too much’’.