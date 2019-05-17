Share:

LAHORE - A calligraphy exhibition titled “Khat Art” opened at the Alhamra Art Gallery on The Mall on Thursday to celebrate the holy month of Ramazan.

The Lahore Arts Council has been organising such exhibitions for the last three years to celebrate Ramazan, one of the most sacred and celebrated months of the Islamic calendar.

Dr Akther Malik, the provincial minister for energy, inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of artists. The exhibition has the works of traditional and contemporary artists from the field of calligraphy in various styles and scripts. At the opening ceremony, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said. “Calligraphy is the most powerful art form for highlighting the brilliance of the written word with illumination. This form of art dates back to thousands of years and artists have managed to bring innovation in this form of art with the passage of time and that is very much visible in this exhibition. Through these exhibitions Alhamra aspires to bring more opportunities and platforms to calligraphers of other cities to get their skills recognised and appreciated.” He said it was a thing of joy that people participated in the exhibition and “we need to make sure that the art reaches the next generation so that youth can take it to the next level”.

“In continuation of this exhibition, we have planned a calligraphy workshop the next month to teach our youth the skill of calligraphy,” he said.

Alhamra received 280 artworks from 145 artists for the show, which will go on till May 24.