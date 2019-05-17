Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Khloe Kardashian does ‘’everything in her power’’ not to bring any negative ‘’energy’’ from her split with Tristan Thompson into her daughter’s life.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star - who has 13-month-old daughter True with her ex-partner - feels it is important to put aside her ‘’personal emotions’’ about her ex when she’s around their little girl.

Talking about the split, she said: ‘’I broke up not too long ago so it’s really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times. But I do everything in my power not to bring them in - True is one and a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening but to me, she does know. She feels energy and I’m a big believer of that so I do everything in my power - just to avoid any sort of any heavy energy around her.’’

And the 34-year-old television personality wanted Tristan to be there at True’s recent first birthday party because he is a ‘’great’’ dad.