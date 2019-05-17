Share:

In Pakistan, lawmakers frequently emerge as the lawbreakers. The latest example is that of Health Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mr Hisham Inamullah. In a fight with an assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi, the guards of the minister trashed the professor and injured him severely. The police have also decided not to remain impartial as they have refused to register the first information report (FIR) against the health minister and his guards only to make the matter worse.

Responding to the non-cooperation of police, the doctors called for a strike that has already entered in its second day. Is this how police carry out their duties in KP? Refusal to lodge FIR of a complainant is the first step to undermine the justice process. It is needless to mention that non-registration of FIR is an offence and can be a ground for disciplinary action against the concerned police officer.

The concerned higher authorities should issue immediate orders to register an FIR against the health minister to bring the entire fiasco under control. The demand of the doctors is a simple one – registration of FIR against those who trashed doctor to call off their protest. There should be no delay in meeting such a simple demand.

Commenting on the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, it is not wrong to say that there is nothing new in Khan’s Naya Pakistan. Lawmakers from his party behave like those of all other parties whom he has criticised for their rogue behaviour towards the public. It is not the first time that a lawmaker of the ruling party has taken law in his hands. Earlier, the party suspended one of its provincial lawmakers, Imran Ali Shah of Sindh Assembly, for slapping a citizen.

However, it seems, the suspension of Imran Ali Shah serves no purpose. It appears that Khan’s Tigers have tasted blood and now they have gone uncontrolled and spill blood of people whenever, wherever they want to. The registration of FIR against professor Afridi and then party leadership’s inaction against the health minister tells us that even in Naya Pakistan too, justice is a commodity and is sold to the highest bidder.

The culture of taking the law in one’s hands is the new trend in governance. This trend is not good at all. If PTI is serious about bringing any substantive change in government affairs, it needs to start accountability from within. Taking firm action against the health minister without ifs and buts will be a step forward in the right direction.