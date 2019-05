Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A man and his minor daughter died when a car hit the motorcycle they were travelling on in Gojra here the other night. According to Nawan Lahore police, deceased Shahid Ali of Chak 327/GB and his minor daughter Eiman Fatima were on the way to Faisalabad on a motorcycle. They just reached near Chak 277/JB Nangal on Gojra-Faisalabad Road when a car coming from opposite direction hit the bike. As a result, both died on the spot.