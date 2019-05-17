Share:

LAHORE : Assistant Commissioner Shahid Mehboob on Thursday held a meeting to review the arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA). AC City directed that WCLA should removal of debris of ongoing construction works on the procession route. The main procession would start from Mubarak Haveli and culminates at Karbala Gamay Shah. The AC directed Lesco to fix hanging wires along the procession route while the MCL will be responsible for proper lighting on entire route. Ahmed Mubarak also attended the meeting. The MCL will ensure repair and maintenance of patchwork on roads and the LWMC would cleanse the route.