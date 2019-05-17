Share:

The death of little baby Nishwa who got paralyzed after being administered a wrong injection in Darul Sehat Hospital has merely shocked the entire country. The head of the hospital admits that the hospital has untrained staff even the executive director of the hospital resigned from the post after this incident. OPDs have closed down and not taking any new patient. But the head of the hospital has denied to call it a murder by saying that thousands of people die annually in Pakistan due to medical errors and this is just another case.

The presence of ill-trained doctors in hospitals is merely a risk on the lives of people, so their practicing license should be suspended. The decision is on the government of Sindh and we hope that little Nishwa will be given justice.

MEHER UL NISA ASHRIF,

Turbat, May 4.