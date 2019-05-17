Share:

Advisor to chief minister Sindh for Information, Law Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that prison reforms is a revolutionary step of incumbent Sindh government towards repealing one and half century old outdated prison laws.

He said that prisons were meant for reforms centers not torture cells. He said that reforms in prison laws are positive step towards betterment and in this regard the provincial advisor acknowledged that opposition has immensely cooperated and supported government efforts.

Provincial advisor said this while talking to media on Friday. He said that opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdos Shamim Naqvi and MQM Pakistan MPA Javaid Hanif Khan have huge contribution in making prison laws up to date. Provincial advisor that Sindh is the first province of the country that has done enactment for transforming jails into correctional centers.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab remarked that self respect and social sides of prisoners has been kept in view in new prison law to address them in better manner so that prisoners could live respectful lives and play their positive role in society after their release from jails.

He said that Sindh Prisons and Correction Service Act 2019 will be tabled in Sindh Assembly soon for approval adding that this bill could be called reformer bill. He said that Sindh Assembly has unique honour of making rules for the welfare of its dwellers and vulnerable segment of society including women, children and minorities.