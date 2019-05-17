Share:

KASUR - Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani issued suspension and termination orders to negligent police officials here the other day. According to police sources, A-Division police Station House Officer (SHO) Waheed Arif and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Khalid Bashir were suspended for the misuse of power and indifference towards their duties. Inspector Manzoor Ahmed was terminated on the charge of poor investigation and corruption. Similarly, Sub Inspector Irshad was sent home for misusing power while Lady Constable Uzma Rasheed was terminated for permanently being absent from duty. The DPO said, “If accusations against policemen are proved, stern action will be taken by the department.” He maintained that the police department adhered to the policy of merit, and no policeman would be allowed to misuse power for inappropriate gains.