Quetta - Security forces on Thursday said that they have neutralised nine terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

In the operation, four security forces personnel were critically wounded.

According to CTD officials, the search operation has been completed in the area. The bodies of terrorists have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for identification. CTD said that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from terrorists’ possession.

The four CTD personnel injured during the exchange of fire with terrorists were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Saturday last, three terrorists attacked the Pearl Continental in Gwadar in which five people, including a Pakistan Navy soldier, were martyred.

On Monday last, four policemen were martyred and 12 others injured in a blast near a mosque in Satellite Town area of Quetta.

Another cop succumbs to injuries

The death toll of horrendous Satellite Town blast in Quetta has reached five after another wounded cop succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The deceased police official was identified as Malik Abid and was under treatment at Civil Hospital.

On May 8, five policemen were martyred in what officials described as a suicide bombing targeting an Elite Force van deployed for security of the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.

On the same day, three people, including a tribal leader named Wali Khan Achakzai, were killed in a blast in Qilla Abdullah.