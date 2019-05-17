Share:

ISLAMBAD - Omar Associates thumped PAF by 8 wickets in the 7th Corporate T20 Cup match played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Wednesday night.

PAF scored 176-3 with M Irfan smashing 75, Hussain Talat 33 and Shahid Khan 32. Mohammad Irfan took 2 wickets and M Salman one. Omar Associates chased the target in just 16.4 overs losing just 2 wickets. Umar Akmal hammered 93 and Usman Khan 33. SSGC routed defending champions K-Electric by 66 runs. SSGC were all out for 161 in 19.3 overs while in reply, K-Electric were bundled out for 95 in 18.2 overs. Adil Amin grabbed 5-10 and Usama Mir 2-19.