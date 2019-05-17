Share:

ISLAMABAD : While the dollar has touched an all-time high of Rs148 against rupee, the joint parliamentary opposition parties want the government to immediately take parliament into confidence about ‘alarming situation’, as it would further fuel the inflation rate.

The opposition parties, on electronic and social media, have started criticising the government about historic increase in US dollar rate that touched Rs148.5 in open market. Earlier, the dollar’s value had gone to Rs146.25 on last Wednesday in open market, which came back to Rs144 on the same day after Prime Minister held meeting on currency related issues.

The opposition had already submitted a requisition, signed by 96 lawmakers, to the National Assembly Secretariat, will request to add the recent increase of dollar rate in the point of discussion. Sources said that the opposition parties might jointly submit adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat to discuss the historic ‘dollar rate’.

The increase in dollar value would reportedly fuel the inflation rate, which is already increasing due to the impact of previous devaluation and hike in energy costs. Inflation rate had touched five years highest level of 9.41 per cent in March this year. It is believed that inflation would go to double digits in next few months due to the impact of increase in petroleum products and devaluation in currency. Similarly, the devaluation in currency would also increase the volume of loans and interest payment.

The US dollar has touched historic Rs148.5 high in open market. Dollar’s value has gone up a day after Prime Minister constituted a committee to control devaluation of the local currency and capital flight from Pakistan.