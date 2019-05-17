Share:

Rawalpindi - At least 46 cases were registered against property owners and tenants on violation of the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the rules violators were booked as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police.

Airport police registered cases against tenants including Toqeer, Ayub, Qasim, Shafqat, Amar, Nasir, Hussain, Jabar, Sajid, Waqas, Munawar, Raza, Jameel, Yaseen, Naveed, Waris, Muhammad Sajid, Shah Jahan, Shahid, Ibrar, Sajid Mehmood, Ashiq, Zulfiqar, Yasir, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Waheed, Ali Akram, Suleman, Ahsan, Akram, Abdul Rashid, Numan and others. Saddar Wah Police arrested Aslam, Noorani, Shahid, Saleem, Waseem, Sabir, Aqil and others on renting rules violation.

Action in accordance with the law is being taken against the rules violators under National Action plan, he added.