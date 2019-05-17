Share:

A common street vendor’s self-affliction over a failure to obtain a permit, revolted a powerful change. People rebelled against the corruption, inequality and injustice. Due to which former president of Tunisia, ‘Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali’ after 23 years in power fled to Saudi Arabia.

It was 2010 when the upsurge of anti-government protest; fight for the real justice began. By 2011, this gave rise to ‘The Arab Spring’.

A huge movement started in the countries of North Africe and Middle East, amounting to that, social media also hammed it up for the governments of Tunisia (from where it initially began), Libya, Yemen and Egypt. Since, it’s never an easy game for a democratic government to step down, this led rise to conflict in some countries including Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

Contrarily, tens and thousands of protestors of Egypt also made their president, Hosni Mubarak to resign from the government, after 30 years of oppression.

The term ‘spring’ has European origin and since its recognition, many Arab protestors have used its dominance. Nonetheless, it has shown that powerful yet peaceful protesting can bring down autocratic governments especially in this contemporary age of digital media. Marches peaceful or tumultuous have outlined around the world the need for free expression and liberalism.

“The revolutions of the Arab Spring happened because people realized they were the power.”

–Mohamed Morsi