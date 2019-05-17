Share:

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting here on Thursday in which performance of the Excise & Taxation Department and reasons for delay in issuance of number plates came under discussion. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that due to lack of number plates of vehicles and motorcycles, people were facing difficulties and directed that vehicle owners and motorcyclists should not be disturbed without any reason as long as the issuance of number plates was not started. He said people having a receipt of the Excise Department should not be asked about the number plate. The police had been issued instructions as well, he added. Provincial E&T Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, the secretary and DG Excise, secretary (Implementation) to CM and Additional DG Excise attended the meeting.