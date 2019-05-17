Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has set a precedent as the President Secretariat has saved an amount of 224 million by adopting austerity measures since the incumbent government took over.

This has been done under the directions of President Dr Arif Alvi to reduce expenses without affecting the efficiency of operations and quality of service delivery.

The projected expenditure for the financial year 2018-19 is 6.1 per cent less against the allocated budget, as opposed to the previous financial years. In the context of indirect savings, now routine PAF maintenance flights transport the security staff of the President instead of dedicated C-130. Likewise, President’s national and international travel through commercial flights and substantial reduction in visiting entourage has contributed towards a saving of 112.7 million rupees. Moreover, Presidency has been opened for all ministries to hold their mega events in Aiwan-e-Sadr instead of 5-star hotels, which has saved the relevant ministries about 10.2 million rupees.

Similarly, inefficient and exorbitant energy usage is being also cut by conducting comprehensive energy audit.

Additionally, the travel entourage of the President has been reduced from 36 to 16 officers/officials, saving 5.8 million rupees.

Lastly, Presidency is employing less people than are sanctioned and has thus saved about 38.4 million rupees. \