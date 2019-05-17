Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that previous governments were responsible for economic crisis in the country.

In a tweet, she said that Sharif family did commit economic terrorism with the country which resulted into the bleeding of the economy.

Reacting on reports that PML-N will launch movement against the government after Eidul Fitr, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the party has no justification to go to the masses after devastating the economy.