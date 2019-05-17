Share:

KARACHI - Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday assumed the charge of acting Vice Chancellor of the Karachi University.

He was appointed by the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as the acting VC with immediate effect till the appointment of regular vice chancellor through a search committee.

A good number of faculty members and non-teaching staff warmly welcome Professor Dr Iraqi at the new administration Building and later gathered at his Office to greet him.

The acting VC KU, while talking to them, urged all stakeholders to work together for the betterment of the university.

The deans, head of various departments and institutes and centers, representatives of Karachi University Teachers Society, Officers Employees Welfare Association and others met the acting vice chancellor of Karachi University.

“We have to make Karachi University the best varsity of the region and it cannot be done without support and endeavors of all stakeholders. Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff all must come forward and work for betterment of the KU. Otherwise, it will be difficult to achieve the goal of making it the best institution of higher education,” he added. Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi says he believes in transparency and his doors would remain open for everyone and there would be no secrecy while developing or implementing any policy.

“I believe that we can excel as a team. I will appreciate that everyone should play a constructive role for the betterment of the university.” He advised them to belief in yourself and work as a team so that fruitful results could be produced.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi vowed to seek support of everyone at the varsity for making a positive change. The acting VC KU assured them that he would leave no stone unturned to resolve the issues and problems being faced by the University of Karachi and he was quite hopeful that would be able to run the varsity in the most efficient manner with the help of all stakeholders.

He also thanked the Almighty Allah and provincial government for giving him the chance to serve Karachi University.