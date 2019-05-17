Share:

All the colleges and schools in Punjab province will be closed from June 1 to August 14 for summer vacations.

Sindh Government on Friday announced summer vacations leave for the department of colleges.

The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard.

All the colleges will be opened from August 15 after the completion of two and a half months leaves of summer vacations.

Provincial education minister Murad Raas in press conference informed that there will be no change made in the vacations schedule.

He also announced that an E-Transfer policy has been launched in the province that will put an end to the corruption of Clerk Mafia within the department.

The minister also made it clear that private schools can increase the fee up to five percent. However, any further change will need prior approval from the education department.