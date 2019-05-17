Share:

KARACHI - After taking loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is making amendments in blasphemy laws and double the taxes to play with the sentiments of the masses through a planned conspiracy.

This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman while addressing an Iftar party at Shafiq Colony here.

On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem said the rulers do have courage to excuse IMF, adding the economic system would not be improved by taking loans from IMF on interest. “Our religion refrains by taking loans on interest and it is the need of the hour to impose interest-free economic system to follow the basic guidelines of Islam,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He emphasised on unity of the nation by stating that we should have to unite at a platform against the external and anti-Islam forces.