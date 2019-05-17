Share:

LAHORE : Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and early morning drizzle caused considerable decrease in the mercury level on Thursday, making weather pleasant. Meteorologists have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of strong winds coupled with scattered rains for Lahore on Friday (today). Windstorm and rainfall of varying intensities during the current week has caused the daytime temperature to fell 4-6 degree Celsius below normal value in parts of the country. On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33C and 21C respectively. According to the experts, westerly wave affecting most parts of the country is likely to persist during next couple of days. Meteorological department has forecast dust-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm at scattered places in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday (today).