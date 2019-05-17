Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) sealed a spices factory over substandard production and imposed 100,000 rupees fine on factory owner.

According to details, taking notice of the public and traders complaints, the SFA raided a spices factory in Baldia Town area of Karachi. During operation, the factory was found involved using textile colours and others health hazardous items in preparing spices, following which it was sealed.

However, no arrest could be made as administration and employees of the factory escaped prior getting the information of the operation.