The Islamabad High Court was moved on Friday against the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The appointment was challenged by a Grade 19 office of the FBR Ali Muhammad.

In his petition, Ali states, Zaidi’s appointment is illegal and seeks to stop him from working as the FBR chairman.

It further states that a capable officer is appointed to the post and appointments from the private sector be stopped.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Zaidi as chairperson of FBR. His appointment had come days after the removal of Jahanzeb Khan from the position as head of the tax collection body.

However, his appointment has been facing growing opposition from within the FBR, as employees express their reservation over the government’s decision to appoint an outsider instead of a senior officer from the institution itself.