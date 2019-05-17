Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shahzeb started his World Taekwondo Championship 2019 campaign in style as he beat Azerbaijan’s Behroz Guluzade 28-19 in the first round played in Manchester, England on Thursday.

Haroon Khan played well against the 2016 Rio Olympian Portuguese opponent and just lost by one point 9-10. PTWF President Lt Col (r) Wasim Ahmed Januja said: “Haroon played like a champion against the highly experienced opponent. He just lost on one single point, but if government provides facilities and training, this youngster is a world champion. I request IPC Minister to spare some time and meet the futures of Pakistan.” Shahzeb, who outclassed Behroz, will play next match in -54kg weight category after the draws.