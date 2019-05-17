Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested 6 gamblers besides recovering Rs19,460 worth of stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and held 6 gamblers, Ali Raza, Saleem, Majid, Naeem, Ali and Adnan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs19,460 cash stake money and six mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.