Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 320.53 points (0.93 percent) to close at 33,971.12 points.

A total of 108,579,170shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.751 billion.

Out of 320 companies, share prices of 45 companies recorded increase while 266 companies registered decrease whereas 09 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 14,604,000 and price per share of Rs 4.00, Pak International Bulk with a volume of 6,909,500 and price per share of Rs 8.04 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 6,502,000 and price per share of Rs 9.25.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs 57.50 per share, closing at Rs 7249 while Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 32.64 per share, closing at Rs 2492.64.

The top decliners were Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 1290 and Wyeth Pak Ltd XD with the decrease of Rs 33.85 per share closing at Rs 669.04.