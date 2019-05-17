Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu and Kashmir dispute involves the people of Kashmir, and India and Pakistan - two nuclear states in South Asia. It thus constitutes a potential threat to the regional peace and stability, and a reason of the ongoing bloodshed in the valley.

These views were expressed by the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) in a statement issued on Thursday.

“It is, therefore, responsibility of every sane world player to save the region’s stability and urge upon New Delhi to shun its stubbornness and come out with a vibrant political attitude so that the longest pending dispute on the agenda of UNSC could be resolved amicably”, JKNF Deputy Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said.

He stated that the Kashmir dispute had pushed the people of Kashmir to a situation where they felt being isolated from the world community. “This thinking has badly shaken their confidence over the world community, so it is high time for the international brethren to come forward and hold the hand of Kashmiri people in their fight against imperialism, tyranny, rights violations, denial of justice and above all, their right to self determination acknowledged by the UNSC decades ago,” Altaf Wani added.

Kashmiris fighting for their right to self determination

The JKNF deputy chief exhorted India to initiate a purposeful and a substantive dialogue process with Pakistan taking Kashmiri resistance leadership on board to ensure peace and stability in the region and resolve the dispute of Kashmir.

Wani emphasised that wars and hatred would give nothing. “They, instead, can escalate the prevailing tension and result in more bloodshed,” he added. He paid rich tributes to those martyred in Pulwama at the hands of Indian forces. He also paid tributes to Arshid Ahmed of Chenbal Pattan who was injured at the hands of government forces early this week and succumbed to his wounds the other night.

AJK PRESIDENT CONDEMNS

INDIAN FIRING AT LOC

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing in Bhimber district of AJK that resulted in the killing of a student. 20-year-old Umar Subhani, a BSc student, was said to be making preparations for Iftar in the courtyard of his house in Danna Baroh village of Southern Bhimber district when Indian troops targeted him with small arms fire. The AJK president paid tributes to the people residing along the Line of Control (LoC) for recurrently facing Indian blitz. He added that it was extremely unfortunate that Indian forces were brazenly violating ceasefire agreement of 2003. “India is escalating tension on LoC only to distract the world’s attention from the worst human rights violations by its forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK),” he observed.

He added: “India also wants to deter people of AJK from supporting the struggle of their brothers and sisters living on other side of the LoC.”

He said: “Indian acts at LoC cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.”

Sardar Masood Khan further said India had failed to crush indigenous Kashmir freedom struggle in the past and it would not be able to defeat the courage and determination of the Kashmiris in future.

He pointed out that now Indian politicians, the media and civil society were also raising voices against what was happening in occupied Kashmir and they were calling for a political settlement of the lingering issue.

“It’s a welcome sign that voices like Arundhati Roy, who believes that Kashmiris should be given opportunities to express their opinions are being raised and heard even within India,” Khan said and urged New Delhi to pay heed to the ground realities of Kashmir and resolve the problems at the earliest.