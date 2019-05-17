Share:

BANGKO - Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit on Thursday held a press conference to offer himself the post of prime minister. Thanathorn, in the party’s headquarters in Bangkok, assured that he was ready to become the head of a coalition government following the March 24 election.

Thanathorn noted that many people have been confused and desperate to see some positive changes in post-election politics. The Future Forward Party leader confirmed that he has held talks with the leaders of some other parties.