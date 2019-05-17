Share:

LAHORE - Three names have been finalised for the post of permanent chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

As many as 143 candidates had submitted applications for the post.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology and founder chairman of the Higher Education Commission, was head of the selection committee, which conducted interviews of the shortlisted candidates on May 8 and 9. In February this year, the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) advertised the post of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) chairperson. The chairperson will be appointed for a four-year term in office.

Other members of the committee were Prof Dr Arif Nazir Butt of LUMS, former GCU vice chancellor Dr Khalid Aftab, Shahid Najam and HED Secretary Sajid Zafar.

An official of the Punjab Higher Education Department said on condition of anonymity that names of the shortlisted candidates were Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, former vice chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology; Dr Muhammad Ashraf, vice chancellor of the Agriculture University-Faisalabad and Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, dean of the faculty of sciences at a private university.