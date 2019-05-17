Share:

ISLAMABAD : After Ghotki girls, two more Hindu girls of Sindh province approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek legal protection and security after they converted to Islam and married Muslim boys.

The petitions stated that Dua Fatima (Samrin) and Ghulam Ayesha (Priya Kumari) married to Afaq Ali and Ali Murrad, respectively and converted to Islam willfully.

Dua Fatima stated in her plea that she got impressed from Islamic teachings during studying in pre-medical education.

The petitioner girls had stated in their plea that they had embraced Islam recently publicly.

The girls stated that they face death threats by some people including their father.

The petitioners stated that they are married to Muslim boys willfully in front of members of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA).

The petitioners prayed to the court to direct the respondents to restrain from harassing and threatening the applicants and interfering into petitioners “right to life with liberty to profess religion to her choice and her marriage as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

The petitioners prayed to the court to issue directives to security institutions for ensuring protection to their lives. Secretary Ministry of Interior, IGP Islamabad, girls’ father and PPP MPA had been nominated as respondents in the case. Dua Fatima belongs to Sukkur while Ghulam Ayesha was the resident of Khairpur, Sindh.