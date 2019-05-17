Share:

KARACHI - Sino-Pakistan TCM & Ethnomedicine Research Center and Sino-Pakistan TCM Clinic Research Center will be inaugurated at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi today.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Prime Minister’s Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy Chairman and Mr Wang Yu, Chinese Consulate General Karachi, Pakistan will inaugurate the two centers, an official of the ICCBS – University of Karachi said on Thursday.

He said that a 21-member Chinese delegation has already been arrived at the international center.

He said that the inaugural ceremony will be held at the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS - University of Karachi at 10 in the morning.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Prof Dr Wei Wang, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM), China, Mr Wang Yu, Chinese Consulate General Karachi, Prof Dr Junwen Wang, Dean, International Institute, HUCM, China, Chairperson Dr Panjwani Memorial Trust Ms Nadira Panjwani, Chairman Husein Ebrahim Jamal Foundation Mr Aziz Latif Jamal, and Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary will also express their views on the occasion.