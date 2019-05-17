Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iran Thursday said the United States’ policy regarding the nuclear deal with Tehran was detrimental to peace.

In a statement issued here, the Iranian embassy said US continued to exert maximum pressure to dismantle the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and United Nations Security Council resolution 2231. “This malign policy if continued will be detrimental to the peace, stability and security in the region and beyond,” it added.

The statement said: “Iran’s decision to exercise its right under paragraphs 24 and 36 of the JCPOA to partially cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA.”

Since 8 May 2018, the statement said through the official letters Iran had notified the JCPOA participants that the US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions lifted under the JCPOA was a “significant Non-performance” by a member of EU/E 3+3 and is a grave violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231, accordingly Iran had “invoked provision of paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.”

Thereupon, it said: “Iran in response to the request of the heads of governments of the remaining JCPOA participants pledging prompt remedial actions, agreed to postpone adoption of the measures envisaged under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, and exercising utmost prudence, while continued to fully implement all its commitments under the JCPOA, as verifies by the 14 subsequent IAEA DG reports.”

It is almost one year that the US unilaterally decided to unlawfully re-impose its sanctions against Iran, and followed by provocative and malign activities. In the absence of effective and meaningful measures by the other JCPOA participants to remedy the most devastating effects of US sanctions, the Iran has decided to undertake practical measures to exercise its recognised rights under Paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, it said.

Indeed, the aforementioned violations by the US administration, and recent provocative actions, inter alia, the US decision to halt Iran’s oil trade and sanction international nuclear cooperation with Iran, provided for Iran “grounds to cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA in whole or in part” as stipulated in Paragraph 26 of the JCPOA. Therefore, the current decision by Iran is fully consistent by the terms of the JCPOA, including those related to dispute resolving mechanism enshrined in paragraph 36 of it, it said.

Iran in exercise of its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, has decided “to cease performing its commitments in part” as of 8 May 2019. These voluntary measures at first stage are: a: keeping its uranium stockpile under 300 KG up to 3.67 per cent, b: making available heavy water, in excess of 130 metric tons, for export to the International market, the statement said.

“If mechanisms related to meeting Iran’s rightful demands are operationalised within 60 days, particularly if the level of Iran’s oil exports return to the level existing in April 2018. The above mentioned decision will be reversed. Otherwise Iran in implementing paragraph 26 of JCPOA will further reduce its voluntary measures and will continue will further reduce its voluntary measures and will continue this trend in the next stages. At second stage Iran will “cease performing its commitments in part” with regard to the following voluntary measures in 60 days. A: keeping its level of uranium enrichment at up to 3.67 per cent b: redesigning and rebuilding a modernised Heavy water research reactor in Arak,” the statement said.

In implementation of the decision at the first stage, the Islamic Republic of Iran, exercising utmost restraint, has decided not to touch upon safeguard-related commitments for now and will continue to provisionally apply the Additional Protocol to its National Safeguard Agreements. Nor does it affect its membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran reaffirms the significance of the JCPOA and would like to express its readiness to 6 reconsider the decision, if the current unacceptable situation is addressed to the satisfaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the meaningful balance restored and expected benefits from sanction lifting ensured, it added.

“Iran still believes on the importance of diplomacy and multilateralism as a practical means to resolve disputes. Iran will continue to support the JCPOA and is ready to consult with international community, in particular remaining JCPOA participants to find effective practical ways to preserve the JCPOA,” the statement said.

It added: “Iran has showed its utmost restraint in response to the decision by the US, and by now has continued to meet its obligations under the JCPOA, and has cooperated fully with IAEA inspection requirements and the IAEA continued to carry out its verification and monitoring programme without any restriction or hindrance that has been confirmed 14 times by the IAEA Director General reports. In turn, Iran should continue to receive the economic benefits, it is entitled to, this imbalance approach to the rights and obligations cannot be sustainable.”