Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Victoria Beckham has been drinking moon water on her detox holiday.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has spent the week at the Lanserhof health retreat, where she has drank water charged with the energy of the moon as well as gone on bicycle rides through the mountain and focused on clean eating.

Victoria has been sharing a string of photos and videos on her Instagram story of her visit including her salmon and vegetable meals.

In one video, she said: ‘’I’m here at Lanserhof and I’ve got to be honest, it is much much nicer than I expected. I have unpacked my toiletries. The bathroom is actually super nice. I was expecting something much more hospital-y, so this is a real pleasant surprise and I’m really excited to get some rest, to get some great treatments and go out tomorrow and explore.’’

Victoria has tried a number of lotions and potions over the years but credits a £1200 anti-ageing face cream made from her own blood, made by Dr. Barbara Sturm, which she discovered when visiting Sturm’s clinic in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Sharing a picture of the product on her Instagram story, she said: ‘’Dr Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells, which is highly anti-inflammatory and regenerative. I’ll be testing it out this week both morning and night!’’

Dr. Sturm was part of a medical discovery known as the ‘’Kobe Procedure’’, where a patient’s own blood cells are used to produce proteins which jumpstart the healing process and help to rejuvenate skin cells. This principle is applied to her famed face cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm MC1, where a patient’s blood is drawn, then spun into a custom-blended cream for each patient, spawning the so-called ‘Vampire Facial’ name.