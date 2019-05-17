Share:

LAHORE : A delegation of visually-impaired people called on Punjab Law and Local Government Minister Raja Basharat at Civil Secretariat. The delegation thanked Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Raja Basharat for the approval of their long-awaited demands. Basharat said the CM, by taking special interest, has solved their problems and government departments have been directed for the speedy implementation on these orders. He said his doors are always open for people. He said solving the problems of marginalised people is the top priority of the government.