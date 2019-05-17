Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Pakistan Muslim League-Q is an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and it fully supports the restoration of Bahawalpur province. The party will terminate its alliance with the ruling PTI if the latter does not restore Bahawalpur province.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema while addressing a press conference, in response to the press conference of Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman of PTI Mr Shah Mehmood Qureshi, here on Thursday.

He said that the PTI did not consult with the PML-Q on the issue of Punjab Local Government Act and Southern Punjab Province. He added: “The logic of Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the restoration of Bahawalpur province is not understandable because if Switzerland can become a country, why can’t Bahawalpur become a province?”

He said that referendum should be held on the restoration of Bahawalpur province, adding that the movement for the restoration of Bahawalpur province had long history even before the emergence of the demand for South Punjab province. He said that the elite of South Punjab had ruled over the country so many times, and they never talked about South Punjab province during the tenure of their rule. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to restore Bahawalpur province in many public gatherings before general elections.

“I am son of the soil and will continue raising voice for the restoration of Bahawalpur province at every forum,” he said, and adding “We will gather the support from all over the country for the restoration of Bahawalpur province.” He said: “We will not compromise on the issue of restoration of Bahawalpur province and will the government if it does not fulfil its promise of restoring Bahawalpur province.” He said: “We hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will play a positive role to resolve the issue.”