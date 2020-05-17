Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration has sealed over two dozen shops in Naurang town on violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan paid visits to different bazaars and found that several traders had opened their shops in violation of government instructions.

The administration officials sealed 25 shops and imposed on spot fines on violators.

The officials also fined shopkeepers for fleecing consumers and selling essential commodities on exorbitant prices. They asked traders to implement official price list otherwise they would face stern legal action.