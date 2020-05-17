Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 674 new cases of coronavirus had been reported from across the province during the last 24 hours, while 13 more patients succumbed to the virus.

In a statement, he said that 4,467 tests were conducted, which led to the detection of 674 new cases, taking the tally to 15,590 in the province. He added that so far 117860 samples had been tested.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13 more patients died from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 268 which constituted 1.7 percent of the total number of patients.

He explained that of 119 patients who were in a critical condition, 32 were on ventilators.

He said presently 11,518 patients were under treatment. Giving their breakup, he said 10,134 patients were in home isolation, 832 at isolation centres and 552 at hospitals.

The chief minister further said that 198 patients of the virus had been cured, and discharged from hospitals. “The number of patients who have defeated coronavirus so far comes to 3,804 which shows 25 percent recovery ratio,” he said, and added the death ratio was 1.7 percent while the recovery ratio was 25 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi still topped the list of Sindh cities where most of the Covid-19 cases were concentrated, totalling 490. He added that district East had 123 cases, South 113, Central 66, Korangi 59, Malir 72 and West 57.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Hyderabad had 55 new cases of coronavirus, Sukkur 11, Kambar-Shahdadkot six, Sanghar four, three each in Tando Mohammad Khan and Jacobabad, and two each in Matiari, Sujawal and Ghotki.

The chief minister once again urged people of the province to stay safe by wearing masks, ensuring social distancing and adopting other pre-cautionary measures.