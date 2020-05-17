MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday warned that the government would not allow anyone to take undue advantage of relaxation in the lockdown and play with the lives of people.
He expressed these views during his visit to his constituency in Hattian Bala Bazaar.
The prime minister said that relaxation in the lockdown was aimed at minimizing the sufferings of people. “By relaxing the lockdown, I don’t mean that gatherings and rush of people in the markets have been permitted. Government’s measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus would be fruitless if the public is not willing to cooperate,” the premier said emphatically.
He urged the people to show sense of responsibility, celebrate Eid with simplicity and take care of the basic needs of the deserving people around them.
Raja Farooq Haider also appealed to the public to offer special prayers in the holy month of Ramadan and beg forgiveness from Allah (The Almighty) for sins in order to get rid of the Covid-19.
He also issued directives to the district administration and met with the party workers during the visit. Earlier, the prime minister visited the house of former ASI Shakeel Awan at Chattiyan and offered Fateha for his departed soul. Later, he attended the funeral of Shah Nawaz Kiani, son of former advisor to the AJK government, late Muhammad Khan Kiani, at Gujjar Bandi area of Chinnari, and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death