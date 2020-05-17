Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Department issued the email and postal address for the general public for submission of their budget proposal for the fiscal year 2020-21 alongside the priorities sectors including environment protection, economic revival, health, hygiene, investment and employment opportunities and social protection. The Finance Department also published ads and places these priorities sectors on its website for the public awareness and their inclusion in budget making process. This was announced by the Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht chairing a review meeting of budget making. He said inclusion of the public in the budget making process is an attempt to make it the most transparent and revival of the public trust in the government institutions. He said the budget was an administrative matter but the general public is the major stakeholder of it. He said the government relies on tax collected from public for its expenditures so that the public will be aware of where the money is spent. Secretary Finance informed the meeting that the advertisement about the priorities sectors was published along with postal address and email address. He said the budget section was reviewing the proposals received on the email budget.ro@punjab.gov.pk and through post at Finance Department Punjab Civil Secretariat Lahore. He said the public can submit their suggestions and proposals by May 2020.