ISLAMABAD - In an effort to help Pakistan tackle with the pandemic of coronavirus, China on Saturday donated an additional 40 ventilators to National Disaster Management Authority.

An official of NDMA on condition of anonymity told this correspondent that the supply came in with further equipments that include PPEs and testing kits. The total supplied donations on Saturday by China worth around Rs 36.68 million, the official said.

The donation is made by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

According to the official website of NDMA, China has donated up to 300 ventilators to Pakistan including the fresh donation.

The website also shows a chart of the expected commitment of donations to Pakistan from abroad to battle Covid-19.

Here too, China remains at top to assist Pakistan in supplying the medical facility (ventilators) which has gone short in almost all parts of the world.

According to the data, China has promised Pakistan to supply additional 180 ventilators to Pakistan. Japan on the other hand has also committed to supply 12 ventilators in the coming days.

However, the handing-over of ventilators which has been procured by NDMA, is still not decided by the authorities as they remain uncertain about its distribution across the country, told the official.

To battle the global pandemic of coronavirus, Pakistan has received eighty percent of donations from China alone.

However, private company Ali BABA, few international NGOs and Singapore have also aided Pakistan in fighting and eradicating coronavirus from the country.