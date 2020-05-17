Share:

It is like a bad dream you wake up to everyday and no amount of sleep seems to help alleviate the nightmare. “Mon,” “Fri,” “Sat” appear to be meaningless prefixes as another “day” of the week starts. Seeing emboldened wildlife venturing in empty town centers looks like a rendition of a scene from a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie. Is there hope? Will we prevail as humanity? How soon can we rectify the situation? How deep is my pocket? At one point or another, one can’t help but feel grim and ask those questions. All be it; to varying degree of severity and complexity.

That is the unprecedented time of the Covid-19 we live through. In mere four-five months, we have seen crowded streets around the world-where life and vitality were ubiquitous- completely empty. How did we get here? Who is to blame? Can we deal with the ramifications? Stop the loss of life? How do we Heal? Recover? Prosper?

I suppose all novel challenges the world has had faced in the past must have felt like this. Imagine living through a World War. Right in the epicenter. The apprehensions surrounding one’s life. The life of the loved ones. The economics of it during and post-survival. Coronavirus has many facets to it; but it’s the dimension of ‘time’ which dominates my thought process.

We all seem be getting accustomed to the measure of staying home and staying safe one way or another with plenty of time to spare. I wonder if all of us have yearned for such a time to be at hand at some point in our lifetime. Where we could just take a break from the world and tell the world to take a break too. I know I have. The cessation of the hustle and bustle of everyday life, of trying to compete and achieve and keep up appearances. A time we wished we could just give to those guitar lessons we always wanted to practice, or work on our spiritual side, or become a better cook, a better father, get leaner. Just sit back and enjoy the company of our loved ones. It could be anything and everything. But personally speaking, there doesn’t seem to be much headway.

The precarious nature of the pandemic must take the blame. The uncertainty of when and how normality resumes, if at all. If through some miracle, normal life resumes tomorrow, will we look back at this time contemplating what we could have done with it? If we were to be given a certain date on which this would be all over, would we make the best use of it? For me, this introspection has led to other discoveries; about the fundamentals of our social interactions and the way we interact with the world, to name a few.

I believe with more means of communication than ever before, we hardly connect anymore. That phone call you always wanted to make, that video chat we would have liked, still hasn’t happened. I have realised how much we miss on the little joys of life on a daily basis. The satisfaction and peace that comes with connecting with one’s family for instance. We have also realised we can do without so many things we thought were essential to our being. We have witnessed the response on a global scale to a problem which threatens our well-being. We have seen people lay their lives on the line to give others a chance. We can rally behind a cause if we have to. Yet climate change and oppression of basic human rights get a blind eye as humanity time and again.

There so many lessons to be learnt and so much to gain. I hope we can make the most of now. Do what we can. Live, love and cherish how we want to. I hope we can learn the lessons before it’s all over. Use this time to better ourselves, make changes for a better future. Evolve to thrive, not just survive. We might not get a second chance at it.